Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.42 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Preferred Bank’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Preferred Bank from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Preferred Bank from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Preferred Bank Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $86.06 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $91.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $130.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.55 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 20.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Preferred Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 140.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $6,522,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 150,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.