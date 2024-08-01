Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Verano Holdings Corp.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:VRNOF)

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Ventum Cap Mkts issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Verano in a report issued on Tuesday, July 30th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Semple anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Verano’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Verano (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. Verano had a negative net margin of 12.11% and a negative return on equity of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $221.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.71 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Verano in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Verano stock opened at $3.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Verano has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $7.08.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

