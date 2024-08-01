Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.860-3.920 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.870. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQR. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EQR opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $71.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.03%.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.