Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ETON stock opened at $3.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.80. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.42 and a fifty-two week high of $5.81. The firm has a market cap of $92.48 million, a PE ratio of 90.00 and a beta of 1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

