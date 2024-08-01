Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EEFT. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Euronet Worldwide from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.11.

Euronet Worldwide stock opened at $101.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.45. Euronet Worldwide has a 52-week low of $73.84 and a 52-week high of $117.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.21. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $986.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,390,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837 shares during the period. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 756,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after acquiring an additional 24,566 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

