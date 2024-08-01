Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Releases Earnings Results

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.15, Zacks reports. Evans Bancorp had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $30.22 million during the quarter.

Evans Bancorp Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN opened at $34.90 on Thursday. Evans Bancorp has a one year low of $24.07 and a one year high of $35.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $192.65 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.92.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other news, major shareholder Pl Capital Advisors, Llc acquired 21,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.12 per share, for a total transaction of $550,113.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 576,633 shares in the company, valued at $15,061,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 38,617 shares of company stock worth $1,056,501 in the last quarter. 6.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVBN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Evans Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Evans Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, which include checking and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

