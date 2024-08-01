Eventbrite (EB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative net margin of 5.47% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. The business had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.26 million. On average, analysts expect Eventbrite to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE EB opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a PE ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 1 year low of $4.46 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EB. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.93.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

