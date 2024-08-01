Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE:EB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 9,110,000 shares. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,780,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

EB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eventbrite in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $9.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Eventbrite from $13.00 to $6.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $9.93.

EB opened at $4.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.87 million, a P/E ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 2.34. Eventbrite has a 12 month low of $4.46 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. Eventbrite had a negative return on equity of 10.00% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $86.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eventbrite will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Eventbrite by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,901,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,911,000 after buying an additional 49,892 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $128,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Eventbrite by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 34,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eventbrite during the fourth quarter worth $513,000. 91.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eventbrite, Inc operates a two-sided marketplace that provides self-service ticketing and marketing tools for event creators in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, enhance reach, and drive ticket sales.

