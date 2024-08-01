Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.75.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Everbridge in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Everbridge from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Everbridge Price Performance

EVBG opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Everbridge has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $111.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.90 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 5.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Everbridge news, insider Bryan Reed Barney sold 3,276 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.99, for a total value of $114,627.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,729.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Everbridge by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Everbridge by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 46,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its holdings in Everbridge by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 6,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Everbridge by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

