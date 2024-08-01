Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $3.83 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Evergy in a report issued on Monday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will earn $3.83 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Evergy’s current full-year earnings is $3.85 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2025 earnings at $4.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Evergy from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Evergy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.83.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $58.00 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Evergy has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $60.50.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of Evergy by 199.5% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Evergy by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Evergy by 3,263.6% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Evergy’s payout ratio is 83.17%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

