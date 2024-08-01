Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Free Report) by 44.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 36,541 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Everi were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 49,848 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in Everi by 19.8% in the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 18,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Everi by 6.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 88,899 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Everi by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,471,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.25 target price (up from $11.00) on shares of Everi in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Everi from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley started coverage on Everi in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Everi in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Everi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.05.

Insider Transactions at Everi

In other news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total transaction of $219,654.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,399.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Randy L. Taylor sold 28,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.65, for a total value of $219,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,477,399.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael D. Rumbolz sold 5,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.60, for a total value of $38,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,082,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,671.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,043 shares of company stock worth $344,022. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Everi Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE EVRI opened at $12.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $15.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 2.19.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.12). Everi had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everi Holdings Inc develops and supplies entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems and services for land-based and iGaming operators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in Games and Financial Technology Solutions segments. The company offers classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent of Champions, a national slot tournament; and sells gaming equipment and player terminals, licenses, game content, and ancillary equipment, such as signage and lighting packages.

