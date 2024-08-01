Evolent Health (EVH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Evolent Health to post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Evolent Health has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 5.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $639.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.60 million. On average, analysts expect Evolent Health to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EVH opened at $23.32 on Thursday. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $35.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EVH. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Evolent Health in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

