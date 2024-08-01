Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Short Interest Update

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,250,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the June 30th total of 4,750,000 shares. Currently, 9.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 534,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Evolus Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $777.49 million, a PE ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.29. Evolus has a 52 week low of $7.44 and a 52 week high of $15.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $59.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolus will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Evolus

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evolus

In other news, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total transaction of $2,006,191.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,869.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Sandra Beaver sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $30,820.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,616.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David Moatazedi sold 155,278 shares of Evolus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.92, for a total value of $2,006,191.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,890,869.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 184,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,720 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Evolus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 5,333,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after purchasing an additional 154,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolus by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,963,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after buying an additional 2,477,623 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evolus by 37.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,698,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,666,000 after buying an additional 741,451 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Evolus by 5,627.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 947,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,276,000 after acquiring an additional 930,566 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Evolus during the 1st quarter worth about $11,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, focuses on delivering products in the cash-pay aesthetic market in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

