Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Evolv Technologies has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.17 million. Evolv Technologies had a negative net margin of 106.93% and a negative return on equity of 45.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, analysts expect Evolv Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EVLV opened at $3.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.24. Evolv Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

EVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Evolv Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Evolv Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.65.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening in the United States and internationally. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

