Exchange Income (EIF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.82 per share for the quarter.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C$0.03. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of C$601.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$602.66 million.

Shares of TSE EIF opened at C$48.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.53, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$42.05 and a 1 year high of C$51.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$46.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$64.06.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. The company Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing segments. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers fixed wing and rotary wing, medevac, passenger, charter, freight, and auxiliary services; and operates two flight schools and trains pilots.

