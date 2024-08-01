Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $29.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.67% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXEL. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $23.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.54. Exelixis has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.04 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total value of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 213,907 shares in the company, valued at $4,483,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,243,318.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,896 shares of company stock worth $660,677. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 113,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 236.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after purchasing an additional 89,436 shares during the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $10,414,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 340.5% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $3,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

