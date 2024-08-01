Expedia Group (EXPE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Expedia Group to post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts expect Expedia Group to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

EXPE opened at $127.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Expedia Group has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.95.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total transaction of $757,636.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $152.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.79.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

