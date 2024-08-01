Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.79.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Expedia Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $136.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd.

EXPE stock opened at $127.67 on Thursday. Expedia Group has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $160.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.95.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,382.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total transaction of $61,678.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,351 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,601 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 5,725 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

