Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.
Expensify Stock Performance
EXFY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.
Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.
