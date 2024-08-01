Expensify (EXFY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $33.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 million. Expensify had a negative return on equity of 39.36% and a negative net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

Get Expensify alerts:

Expensify Stock Performance

EXFY opened at $1.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. The company has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.47. Expensify has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $8.15.

Insider Activity at Expensify

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Expensify news, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,355,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,058.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ryan Schaffer sold 75,000 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Michael Barrett sold 13,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.93, for a total transaction of $25,360.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,355,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,477,058.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 226,960 shares of company stock worth $326,906 and sold 671,091 shares worth $1,122,790. 17.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Expensify in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expensify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Expensify

Expensify Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals and corporations, small and midsized businesses, and enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Expensify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expensify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.