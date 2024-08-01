Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Barclays

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Expro Group in a report on Monday, June 3rd.

Get Expro Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Expro Group

Expro Group Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Expro Group

Shares of NYSE XPRO opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Expro Group has a 1-year low of $14.33 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.00, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15.

In related news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total value of $368,550.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Quinn P. Fanning sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $368,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,242.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Steven J. Russell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $345,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 84,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,952,927.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,737,240 shares of company stock valued at $60,891,007 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expro Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Expro Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 61,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Expro Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 40,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Expro Group by 1.9% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 88,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Expro Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expro Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.