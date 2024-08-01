Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.31

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$7.31 and traded as high as C$7.96. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.91, with a volume of 275,527 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Extendicare from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Extendicare from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$7.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.69, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$659.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.23.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Extendicare had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of C$367.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$310.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Extendicare Inc. will post 0.4687697 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Extendicare’s payout ratio is presently 117.07%.

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as management, consulting, and other services to third parties.

