Facedrive (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Shares Down 3.1%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 3,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 45,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23.

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. The company offers Facedrive Foods, a B2C food delivery platform connecting restaurants with customers, as well as selling for restaurant industry supply items; Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business; Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform for people working on the environment protection and offsetting the carbon emission.

