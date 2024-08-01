Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Board of Directors Declares Stock Buyback Program

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 30th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FICO shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,596.69 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,468.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,328.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a PE ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $810.26 and a one year high of $1,658.03.

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518 over the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

