Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,177.88

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,177.88 and last traded at $1,177.50, with a volume of 1671 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,154.07.

Fairfax Financial Stock Up 2.2 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,134.23 and a 200-day moving average of $1,091.14. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $30.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 13.79%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Property and Casualty Insurance and Reinsurance, Life insurance and Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

