Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,479 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Farmland Partners were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Farmland Partners by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,755,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,393,000 after purchasing an additional 419,879 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after buying an additional 68,105 shares during the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Farmland Partners during the 1st quarter worth $5,490,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Farmland Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 310,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Farmland Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 9,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.00% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $511.57 million, a P/E ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners Inc. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.11.

Farmland Partners Announces Dividend

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 36.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

