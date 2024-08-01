Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Receives $13.69 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.69.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Get Fastly alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FSLY

Fastly Stock Down 0.1 %

FSLY opened at $8.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fastly has a 52 week low of $6.77 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.13.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. Fastly had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.01 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Fastly

In other news, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $96,603.52. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 7,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $65,849.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 10,928 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $96,603.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,244,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,198,056.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 135,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,176,853 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fastly

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in Fastly by 41.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 13.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Fastly by 10.5% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 22,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.