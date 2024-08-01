Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $37.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. Federal National Mortgage Association had a net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 29.08%.

Federal National Mortgage Association Stock Performance

Shares of Federal National Mortgage Association stock opened at $1.28 on Thursday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush raised shares of Federal National Mortgage Association to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

