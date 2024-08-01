Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR) Stock Price Up 7%

Shares of Federal Screw Works (OTCMKTS:FSCR – Get Free Report) rose 7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,334 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.01.

Federal Screw Works Trading Up 7.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.46.

About Federal Screw Works

Federal Screw Works manufactures and sells industrial component parts primarily to the automobile industry in the United States. It operates through Big Rapids, Romulus, Traverse City, and Novex Tool divisions. The company offers cold formed and machined pins, including piston pins, planetary and differential gear shafts, and oil pump and steering shafts for the automotive, refrigeration, and small engine industries; and cold formed machined products, such as suspension ball studs, fluid line adapters, and precision formed and machined valve lifter bodies to the automotive industry.

