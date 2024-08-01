Federal Signal Co. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.79 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:FSS)

Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Federal Signal in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Federal Signal’s current full-year earnings is $3.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Federal Signal’s FY2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $490.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.74 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.78 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $102.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Federal Signal by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,786,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $575,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,899 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Signal by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after buying an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,130,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Federal Signal by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 649,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,877,000 after acquiring an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 13.0% during the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 616,913 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $52,357,000 after acquiring an additional 71,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

