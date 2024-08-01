Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV) Shares Up 2.2%

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (BATS:FDRV – Get Free Report) was up 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.80 and last traded at $13.64. Approximately 10,518 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a P/E ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day moving average is $14.14.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000.

Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Electric Vehicles and Future Transportation ETF (FDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of companies that are involved in the production of electric and\u002For autonomous vehicles or other initiatives regarding the future of transportation.

