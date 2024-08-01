Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $395.94

Shares of Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 395.94 ($5.09) and traded as high as GBX 404.50 ($5.20). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 403 ($5.18), with a volume of 689,623 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 695.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 395.94 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 384.27.

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

