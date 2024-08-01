Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Financial

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 24,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $2,419,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 44,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 13,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of FNF stock opened at $55.41 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $37.10 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.