Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Trading Down 0.3%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $3.00. Approximately 156,723 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 103,540 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

