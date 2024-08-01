FIGS (FIGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. FIGS has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The company had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect FIGS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FIGS opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. FIGS has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 88.67 and a beta of 1.42.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of FIGS from $7.50 to $6.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.30.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,774.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 32,649 shares of company stock worth $161,206 in the last quarter. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

