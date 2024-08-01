Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Ventum Financial cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a tender rating and cut their price target for the company from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Filo Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Filo Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Filo Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$33.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Filo Mining has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$33.25.

Filo Mining Stock Down 0.1 %

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.22) by C($0.12). Research analysts anticipate that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

