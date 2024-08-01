Financial Analysis: AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC) and Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) and AltC Acquisition (NYSE:ALCC – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

Algonquin Power & Utilities has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AltC Acquisition has a beta of -0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and AltC Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Algonquin Power & Utilities $2.70 billion 1.78 $28.67 million ($0.49) -12.74 AltC Acquisition N/A N/A $11.87 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Algonquin Power & Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than AltC Acquisition.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Algonquin Power & Utilities and AltC Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Algonquin Power & Utilities 0 6 2 0 2.25 AltC Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Algonquin Power & Utilities currently has a consensus target price of $7.06, suggesting a potential upside of 12.99%. Given Algonquin Power & Utilities’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Algonquin Power & Utilities is more favorable than AltC Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Algonquin Power & Utilities and AltC Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Algonquin Power & Utilities -12.44% 5.39% 1.91% AltC Acquisition N/A -85.44% 2.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

62.3% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.0% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Algonquin Power & Utilities shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of AltC Acquisition shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Algonquin Power & Utilities beats AltC Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations. As of December 31, 2023, it provided distribution services to approximately 1,256,000 customer connections in the electric (approximately 309,000 customer connections), water and wastewater (approximately 572,000 customer connections), and natural gas sectors (approximately 375,000 customer connections). The company's electrical distribution utility systems and related transmission and generation assets are located in the states of Arkansas, California, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, and Oklahoma, and in Bermuda. Its regulated water distribution and wastewater collection utility systems are located in the states of Arizona, Arkansas, California, Illinois, Missouri, New York and Texas, and in Chile. The company's regulated natural gas distribution utility systems located in the province of New Brunswick and the states of Georgia, Illinois, Iowa, Massachusetts, Missouri, New Hampshire and New York. It also owns and operates generating assets with a gross capacity of approximately 2.0 gigawatt (GW) and has investments in generating assets with approximately 0.3 GW of net generation capacity. The company generates and sells electrical energy, capacity, ancillary products, and renewable attributes produced by its renewable and clean power generation facilities. It has economic interests in hydroelectric, wind, solar, renewable natural gas, and thermal facilities. As of December 31, 2023, it had a combined net generating capacity attributable to the Renewable Energy Group of approximately 2.7 GW. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp. in February 2021. AltC Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

