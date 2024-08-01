Financial Analysis: CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) versus Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS)

Versus Systems (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Versus Systems has a beta of 2.1, meaning that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Versus Systems and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Versus Systems -7,480.35% -204.20% -165.00% CompuMed 1.03% 1.93% 1.40%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Versus Systems 0 1 0 0 2.00 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Versus Systems and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Versus Systems presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 32.01%. Given Versus Systems’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Versus Systems is more favorable than CompuMed.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.7% of Versus Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of Versus Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Versus Systems and CompuMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Versus Systems $139,722.00 27.17 -$10.51 million N/A N/A CompuMed $5.84 million 0.63 -$30,000.00 $0.04 70.02

CompuMed has higher revenue and earnings than Versus Systems.

Summary

CompuMed beats Versus Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc. develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices. It also offers business-to-business software platform that allows video game publishers, developers, and other interactive media content creators in-game prizing and rewards based on the completion of in-content challenges. In addition, the company provides XEO technology platform that offers online audience engagement. It primarily sells its access to platform and service offerings through its direct sales organization. Versus Systems Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About CompuMed

CompuMed, Inc., an enterprise telemedicine solutions company, provides clinical care services for patients and medical facilities. It offers telecardiology and teleradiology services that provide real-time access to U.S. Board-Certified specialists through cloud-based technology and integrated medical devices to medical facilities worldwide. The company also provides enterprise telemedicine solutions; a suite of telecardiology services and diagnostic exam interpretations for pediatric and adult patients, including electrocardiogram (ECG) devices, echocardiogram, ECG, vascular, holter, nuclear, and video consults; and reading, transcription, reporting, storage, and video consultations in the areas of Vscan, X-ray, ultrasound, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and radiologist video consults. It also offers OsteoGram software that works in combination with standard or digital X-ray equipment to support osteoporosis screening, diagnosis, and therapy monitoring. In addition, the company provides mobile ECG and ultrasound solutions that provide patients with immediate access to its board-certified specialists; and medical devices. It serves organ procurement organizations, rural healthcare, and correctional healthcare industries. CompuMed, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

