Financial Comparison: MGT Capital Investments (OTCMKTS:MGTI) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Perella Weinberg Partners and MGT Capital Investments are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MGT Capital Investments has a beta of 2.83, meaning that its share price is 183% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Perella Weinberg Partners and MGT Capital Investments, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Perella Weinberg Partners 1 0 2 0 2.33 MGT Capital Investments 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Perella Weinberg Partners currently has a consensus price target of $17.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.41%. Given Perella Weinberg Partners’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Perella Weinberg Partners is more favorable than MGT Capital Investments.

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and MGT Capital Investments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Perella Weinberg Partners -7.74% 17.87% 7.47% MGT Capital Investments -1,888.47% N/A -598.61%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

41.1% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 43.5% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of MGT Capital Investments shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Perella Weinberg Partners and MGT Capital Investments’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Perella Weinberg Partners $619.35 million 2.87 -$17.22 million ($1.86) -10.16 MGT Capital Investments $400,000.00 0.43 -$6.13 million N/A N/A

MGT Capital Investments has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Summary

Perella Weinberg Partners beats MGT Capital Investments on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, financial sponsors, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in consumer and retail; energy and energy transition; financial services and FinTech; healthcare; industrials and infrastructure; and technology, telecommunication, and media industries. Perella Weinberg Partners is headquartered in New York, New York.

About MGT Capital Investments

MGT Capital Investments, Inc. engages in cryptocurrency mining business in the United States. It also leases space to other bitcoin miners; and provides hosting services for owners of mining equipment. The company was incorporated in 1977 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.

