Financial Contrast: Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK) vs. Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Suncrest Bank (OTCMKTS:SBKK – Get Free Report) and Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Suncrest Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Amalgamated Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Suncrest Bank and Amalgamated Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Suncrest Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Amalgamated Financial 0 0 3 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

Amalgamated Financial has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential upside of 1.12%. Given Amalgamated Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Amalgamated Financial is more favorable than Suncrest Bank.

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Amalgamated Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Suncrest Bank $46.73 million 4.92 $16.96 million $1.37 13.56 Amalgamated Financial $387.41 million 2.51 $87.98 million $3.06 10.40

Amalgamated Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Suncrest Bank. Amalgamated Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Suncrest Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Suncrest Bank and Amalgamated Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Suncrest Bank N/A N/A N/A Amalgamated Financial 23.64% 16.67% 1.21%

Risk and Volatility

Suncrest Bank has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amalgamated Financial has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Amalgamated Financial beats Suncrest Bank on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Suncrest Bank



Suncrest Bank engages in the provision of personal and commercial banking services. It provides checking, savings and certificates of deposits, lending, cash management, online and mobile banking, e-statements, remote deposit capture, financial calculators, and customer service center. It also offers agricultural real estate loans, production finance, equipment financing and leasing, development loans, long-term fixed rate, SBA and USDA loans, valley small business guaranteed loans, USDA B&I loans, farmer mac loans, and cal-cap loans. The company was founded on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Visalia, CA.

About Amalgamated Financial



Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides various commercial loans comprising commercial and industrial, multifamily mortgage, and commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; and retail loans, such as residential real estate, consumer solar, and consumer and other loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, bill payment, online cash management, and safe deposit box rental services; debit and ATM cards; and trust, custody, and investment management services comprising asset safekeeping, corporate actions, income collections, proxy, account transition, asset transfers, and conversion management services. Further, it provides investment products, such as funds spanning equity, fixed-income, real estate, and alternative investment products; and brokerage, asset management, and insurance products. Amalgamated Financial Corp. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

