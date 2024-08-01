Findev (OTCMKTS:TNSGF) Trading Down 2%

Findev Inc. (OTCMKTS:TNSGF – Get Free Report) was down 2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.26 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Findev Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.26.

Findev Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 43.62%.

Findev Company Profile

Findev Inc, a real estate finance company, provides real estate financing secured by investment properties and real estate developments in the Greater Toronto Area, Canada. It targets real estate projects that include condominiums, purpose-built rentals, townhouses, low-rise/subdivisions, and retail developments.

