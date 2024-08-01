FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,180 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FinVolution Group were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in FinVolution Group in the fourth quarter valued at $972,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of FinVolution Group during the fourth quarter valued at $647,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FinVolution Group by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.15% of the company’s stock.

FinVolution Group stock opened at $5.58 on Thursday. FinVolution Group has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.93.

FinVolution Group ( NYSE:FINV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 17.15%. The business had revenue of $438.36 million during the quarter.

FinVolution Group operates in the online consumer finance industry. The company operates a fintech platform that is empowered by borrowers with financial institutions. It operates in China and internationally. The company was formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc and changed its name to FinVolution Group in November 2019.

