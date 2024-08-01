First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

FAF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,210,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 13.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,074,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $248,237,000 after purchasing an additional 479,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after purchasing an additional 431,089 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth $25,776,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in First American Financial by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,229,294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,216,000 after purchasing an additional 387,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

FAF opened at $60.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.54.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 7.98%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First American Financial will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.44%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

