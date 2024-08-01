First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.23), reports. The business had revenue of C$183.97 million for the quarter.

First Capital Realty Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$20.86. First Capital Realty has a one year low of C$18.60 and a one year high of C$22.79.

First Capital Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

