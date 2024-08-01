First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Gap Down to $26.10

First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.10, but opened at $25.52. First Hawaiian shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 56,100 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of First Hawaiian from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of First Hawaiian from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of First Hawaiian from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on First Hawaiian from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.67.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FHB

First Hawaiian Stock Performance

First Hawaiian Announces Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio is 59.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHB. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Hawaiian by 196.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in First Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 55.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,895 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts, and other deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.