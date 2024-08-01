First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $60.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $55.18 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 512466 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.27.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.18.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.07.
First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $164.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.48 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.
