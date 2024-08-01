First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) Price Target Raised to $31.00

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $31.57 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.82. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.90%.

In related news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Julie A. Scott sold 209,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $5,306,625.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 879,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,251,887.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. TNF LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the second quarter. TNF LLC now owns 25,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 13,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

