First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Receives $45.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Merchants from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (up previously from $43.00) on shares of First Merchants in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on First Merchants from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in First Merchants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in First Merchants by 511.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.
Shares of First Merchants stock opened at $40.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. First Merchants has a 12-month low of $25.70 and a 12-month high of $42.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.04.
First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $267.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. First Merchants had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 9.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Merchants will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from First Merchants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.35%.
First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. The company offers a range of financial services, including time, savings, and demand deposits; and consumer, commercial, agri-business, public finance, and real estate mortgage loans.
