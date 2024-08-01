First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Price Target Raised to $26.50 at Piper Sandler

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $26.50 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Savings Financial Group in a report on Monday. They issued a hold rating for the company.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.
First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.
