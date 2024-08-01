First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.53

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as high as $49.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 34,429 shares traded.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 130.89 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.

Get First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.68%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

About First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Citizens Business Bank lifted its position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Business Bank now owns 114,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 24,676 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.