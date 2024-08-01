First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $49.53

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.53 and traded as high as $49.89. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF shares last traded at $49.74, with a volume of 34,429 shares traded.
The company has a market cap of $246.21 million, a PE ratio of 130.89 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.53.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 373.68%.
First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.
