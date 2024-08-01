First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.00

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 442734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,480,000 after purchasing an additional 29,562 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 14,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. RiverTree Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 235,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,376,000 after purchasing an additional 48,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,916,000 after acquiring an additional 85,415 shares during the period.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

