First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.00

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $49.00 and last traded at $48.72, with a volume of 442734 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.61.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.16.
First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd.
About First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF
The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
